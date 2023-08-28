Monday, August 28, 2023

Russia has scrambled two fighter jets to prevent two US drones from violating its border over the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Telegram said the drones had been observed near Crimea and heading for the Russian border on an intelligence mission.

"As a result of the actions of anti-aircraft forces on duty the intelligence US drones altered the direction of their flight and left the area where they were conducting air intelligence," the ministry statement said.

1808 GMT — White House confident Wagner Group boss Prigozhin died in plane crash

The White House has said it was increasingly confident that Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin died in a plane crash in Russia last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Prigozhin's family on Thursday, breaking his silence after the mercenary leader's plane crashed two months after he led a mutiny against Russia's army chiefs.

1359 GMT — Kievopposes further grain bans by neighbouring countries

Ukraine has strongly opposed the imposition of any restrictions on the import of its grain by neighbouring countries after a European Union ban ends next month, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

The EU in May allowed Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia to ban domestic sales of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seeds until September 15, while allowing transit of cargoes for export elsewhere.

The five countries want the ban extended until the end of the year and some have threatened to introduce their own restrictions if Brussels does not act.

Kuleba said Kiev was "adamantly against" any such steps.

This move will violate rules of common market. This move will violate the Ukraine-EU association agreement...it will go against the principle of solidarity - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba

1341 GMT — No alternative to Black Sea Grain Initiative: Turkish official

There is no alternative to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic has said.

Stressing the importance of the revival of the Black Sea grain deal, Kilic said: "That's our priority. Therefore, we are not considering any other alternative or other way at the moment. We doubt that this deal could survive without Russia."

Türkiye continues its efforts to resume the grain corridor again, Kilic told Turkish news channel NTV.

1210 GMT — Second Ukraine port ship safely reaches Istanbul

A second civilian cargo ship to sail from Ukraine since Russia withdrew from a UN-backed Black Sea grain export agreement has safely reached Istanbul, marine traffic monitors said.

The Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Primus hugged the coasts of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria after departing Odessa on Sunday in defiance of a Russian blockade.

Moscow warned that it may considered any ships in the Black Sea as military target and began bombing Ukrainian port infrastructure after withdrawing from the UN and Türkiye-brokered deal last month.

1007 GMT — Kremlin plays down significance of second vessel passing via Ukraine's Black Sea corridor

The passage of a second ship from Ukraine along a temporary Black Sea corridor has nothing to do with the prospects for a new grain deal involving Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kiev said on Sunday a vessel carrying steel products to Africa had left Ukraine's port of Odessa through a temporary Black Sea corridor, the second ship to do so since Russia withdrew last month from a UN-brokered deal that allowed for grain to be safely exported.