Electronics behemoth Foxconn's founder to run for Taiwan's top post
Terry Gou says current leadership has "brought Taiwan into the risk of war” with China and announces the start of "era of entrepreneur's rule".
The Foxconn founder has long had presidential aspirations. Photo: Reuters  / Reuters
By Anupam Bordoloi
August 28, 2023

Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of the electronics giant Foxconn, has declared that he will run as an independent candidate for Taiwan's leadership 2024 election, ending months of speculation.

At a news conference on Monday, Gou criticised the governing Democratic Progressive Party, saying its policies have “brought Taiwan into the risk of war” with China, which says that the self-ruled island democracy is part of its territory.

He said Taiwan also needs new approaches to the economy and other matters at home. “Domestically, the national policy direction is filled with all sorts of mistakes. There’s no way to solve the difficulties of Taiwanese industry and people’s livelihoods,” he said.

"Give me four years and I promise that I will bring 50 years of peace to the Taiwan Strait and build the deepest foundation for the mutual trust across the strait," he said in a plea to Taiwan voters.

"The era of entrepreneur's rule" has begun, he added.

Gou must gather close to 300,000 voter signatures by November 2 to be qualified as an independent candidate, according to elections regulations.

The Central Election Commission will review the signatures and announce the results by November 14.

Gou's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, is a major supplier to Apple and has factories in China.

He has long had presidential aspirations. He ran in the 2019 election but lost as Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party easily won re-election.

This time around, Gou initially sought to become the candidate for the Kuomingtang, the opposition party that is friendly to China. However, the party selected New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih as its candidate.

Gou said he felt he has something to contribute on the issues that matter to Taiwan's people.

“I have not seen substantive discussions of policy recently, especially on the topics of cross straits relations (with China), economic development or international relations ... ,” he said.

Gou said he would work as president for Taiwanese society’s unity, because unity was critical to Taiwan's future.

The run up to the election is taking place at a time of increased tensions between Taipei and Beijing, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert its sovereignty claims.

