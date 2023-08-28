US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has met with her Chinese counterpart in Beijing, as Washington works to cool trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Raimondo's visit on Monday - which will last until Wednesday - is the latest in a series of high-level trips to China by US officials in recent months.

The visits could culminate in a meeting between the nations' leaders, with US President Joe Biden saying recently that he was expecting to sit down with China's Xi Jinping this year.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said it was a "great pleasure to conduct dialogue and coordination with you in the field of economy and trade".

Raimondo arrived in Beijing on Sunday and was met by Lin Feng, the director of the commerce ministry's Americas and Oceania department, as well as US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns.

In posts on the social media platform X, Raimondo said she was "looking forward to a productive few days".

"I just landed in Beijing for a busy few days of meetings with senior PRC officials and US business leaders," she said, referring to China by the initials for its official name.

The commerce department has said Raimondo hopes for "constructive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by US businesses, and areas for potential cooperation".

She will also travel to China's economic powerhouse Shanghai, Washington said.

Trade tensions

Relations between the United States and China have plummeted to some of their worst levels in decades, with Washington's trade curbs near the top of the laundry list of disagreements.