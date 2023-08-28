WORLD
Papua New Guinea latest nation to open embassy in Jerusalem
Only the United States, Kosovo, Guatemala and Honduras currently have their embassies in Jerusalem.
The country is set to open the embassy and PM Marape will visit Israel next week.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
August 28, 2023

Papua New Guinea will open an embassy in Jerusalem next week during a visit by Prime Minister James Marape, a spokesperson for his office has said.

"Yes, that is correct," said a spokesperson from Marape's office, when asked whether the country is set to open the embassy and that Marape would visit Israel next week.

Israel's foreign ministry said in February Papua New Guinea would open its first embassy in the country some time in 2023.

Israeli media including Channel 14 and the Times of Israel reported the inauguration of the embassy would take place on September 5.

The vast majority of countries with an official diplomatic presence in Israel have their embassies in Tel Aviv, with only the United States, Kosovo, Guatemala and Honduras currently basing theirs in Jerusalem.

