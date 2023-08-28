Japan's top government spokesman has said it was extremely regrettable that there were many instances of harassing phone calls from China regarding the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific.

"A lot of harassment phone calls believed to be originating from China are occurring in Japan ... These developments are extremely regrettable and we are concerned," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Japan on Thursday started the water discharge, a key step in decommissioning the Fukushima plant, which suffered triple meltdowns after being hit by a tsunami in 2011 following a powerful earthquake.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Matsuno remarks.

China has repeatedly and strongly criticised the release plan, banned Japanese seafood imports and cast doubt on the expert assessments that concluded the operation poses no harm to the environment.

Nigel Marks, a physics professor at Australia's Curtin University, said the released water contains negligible amounts of radioactive tritium.

"The Pacific Ocean contains 8,400 grams of pure tritium, while Japan will release 0.06 grams of tritium every year," he said.