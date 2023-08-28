An Israeli air strike has hit the international airport in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, damaging a runway and putting it out of service, Syrian news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

"At about 4:30 am (0130 GMT) this morning, the Israeli enemy undertook an aerial aggression from the direction of the Mediterranean west of Latakia, targeting Aleppo International Airport," the source said, adding that this resulted in damage to the airport runway.

An Israeli army spokesperson on Monday told the AFP news agency: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Syrian transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil said the damage centred on the only functioning runway, adding that "maintenance teams will start repair work today to return the airport to service as quickly as possible".

Flights were diverted to Damascus and Latakia airports, he told AFP.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital, Damascus, both of which are controlled by the Assad regime.