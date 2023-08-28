A Pakistani court has dismissed murder abetment charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said, providing some relief for the cricket hero turned politician who was jailed on corruption charges earlier this month.

Khan had been charged in June with abetting the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in the southwestern city of Quetta in the same month. Razzaq's son had accused Khan of being behind his father's murder.

"God be praised," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha said in a post on X, the messaging platform formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, celebrating the dismissal of the case.

A government prosecutor wasn't immediately available to comment on the ruling.

Before his assassination, Razzaq had filed a court petition, pleading that treason proceedings could be initiated against Khan for unconstitutionally dissolving parliament after he lost a vote of confidence in April, 2022.