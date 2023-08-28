Four migrant children died when their boat capsised off the Greek island of Lesbos -- called Midilli in Turkish -- while 23 people were rescued in separate incidents, the coastguard said.

The four dead migrants included an 8-year-old boy and three girls aged 14, 8, and 11 months.

The survivors were transferred to Mytilene, the main city on the isle, which lies along a passage route for migrants.

No details were given about the nationalities or the condition of those rescued.

For decades Greece has been one of the preferred entry points into the European Union for people fleeing conflict or poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and hoping for a better life in Europe.

More than 14,000 people have reached Greece by land and sea so far this year, according to United Nations figures. That’s about a tenth of the total successful Mediterranean crossings, most of which — about 104,000 — were to Italy. Arrivals in Greece for the whole of 2022 totalled 19,000.