The Turkish Jewish community has extended assistance towards the restoration of a mosque on the Greek island of Kos, which suffered damage in the 2017 earthquake alongside a synagogue.

During 2017, a significant number of locations on Kos Island experienced damage due to the earthquake's impact. Among these was the Mosque of Kos Island, also referred to as the Defterdar Mosque, which saw the collapse of its minaret and extensive structural harm.

Over the past six years, while the Defterdar Mosque remained in ruins, the Greek government undertook the restoration of the island's synagogue.

Representatives from the Turkish Jewish Community attended the inauguration ceremony of the renovated synagogue during their visit to the island.

Following their visit, they conveyed a message to Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, expressing their willingness to contribute to the mosque's repair.

On the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), the Foundation of the Chief Rabbinate of Türkiye's Jewish Community expressed gratitude to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the synagogue's restoration. However, it also highlighted the continued state of disrepair of the mosque, conveying regret for its condition.

"Today, with joy, we have come to the beautiful island of Kos. We thank you for restoring the Kos Synagogue. Unfortunately, it saddens us to see that the Kos Mosque is still in this ruined state," the post added.