China scraps all Covid testing requirements for travellers
As of Wednesday, people arriving in China will no longer be required to submit negative test result, according to Foreign Ministry.
China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2023

China will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test result from incoming travellers starting Wednesday.

It is a milestone toward ending the virus restrictions imposed in China since early 2020.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced the change at a briefing Monday.

China ended its “zero-COVID” policy only in December, after years of draconian curbs that at times included full-city lockdowns and lengthy quarantines for people who were infected.

As part of those measures, incoming travellers were required to quarantine for weeks at government-designated hotels.

The curbs slowed the world’s second-largest economy, leading to rising unemployment and rare instances of unrest.

SOURCE:AP
