Iran has reached an agreement with the Iraqi government on disarming and relocating “armed terrorist groups” in northern Iraq by next month.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters on Monday that the Iraqi government has “committed to disarming the armed separatist terrorist groups”.

As per the agreement, he said, the groups would be evacuated from the military barracks and transferred to camps as planned by the Iraqi government by September 19.

He, however, didn’t specify where the armed groups will be transferred.

Kanaani affirmed that relations between Iran and Iraq are “completely friendly and brotherly” based on “good neighbourliness".

Iraqi media said the agreement will be implemented in six months and September 19 has been set as a final date for disarming armed groups and their relocation from the border area.

Iranian authorities have often protested what it calls the presence of “terrorist groups” in northern Iraq, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carrying out a series of drone and missile strikes late last year on their positions.