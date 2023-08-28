WORLD
3 MIN READ
India begins probe after Hindu teacher encourages slapping Muslim student
The schoolteacher in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been booked and an investigation into the case is under way, an official says.
India begins probe after Hindu teacher encourages slapping Muslim student
There is widespread outrage after the video of the incident in the village of Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar went viral last week. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 28, 2023

A school in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where a schoolteacher reportedly encouraged students to slap a Muslim student, has been ordered shut until an investigation against the school authorities is completed.

The schoolteacher has been booked and an investigation into the case is underway, Education Officer Shubham Shukla said in a statement on Monday, adding the recognition of the school would be withdrawn.

There was widespread outrage after the video of the incident in the village of Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar went viral on Friday.

The video shows the 7-year-old Muslim student standing in front of the class as a number of his classmates come up to slap him, making him cry.

The teacher, who is Hindu, is heard saying: “What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder?”

Meanwhile, police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday booked Alt News Cofounder and Fact Checker Mohammad Zubair for disclosing the identity of the minor Muslim boy who was slapped.

Viral video spurs action

RECOMMENDED

Zubair shared the video of the incident on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

According to Zubair, the police took action only after the video went viral on social media platforms.

India’s top child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), asked people not to reveal the boy's identity by sharing the video.

Zubair later deleted the video.

Last year, Zubair was arrested by Delhi police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity. He has been under constant attack from the Hindutva groups for busting fake news and calling out hate speech by Hindu monks.

Zubair was the first to notice the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The issue snowballed into a major controversy with many Muslim countries expressing their displeasure over the disparaging remarks against the prophet.

Related‘Slap him harder’ - Indian teacher ask students to beat Muslim classmate
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals