A school in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where a schoolteacher reportedly encouraged students to slap a Muslim student, has been ordered shut until an investigation against the school authorities is completed.

The schoolteacher has been booked and an investigation into the case is underway, Education Officer Shubham Shukla said in a statement on Monday, adding the recognition of the school would be withdrawn.

There was widespread outrage after the video of the incident in the village of Khubbapur in Muzaffarnagar went viral on Friday.

The video shows the 7-year-old Muslim student standing in front of the class as a number of his classmates come up to slap him, making him cry.

The teacher, who is Hindu, is heard saying: “What are you doing? Why are you not beating him harder?”

Meanwhile, police in Uttar Pradesh on Monday booked Alt News Cofounder and Fact Checker Mohammad Zubair for disclosing the identity of the minor Muslim boy who was slapped.

Viral video spurs action