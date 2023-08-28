The first-ever public meeting between the foreign ministers of Israel and Libya was coordinated at the highest level, Israeli officials have said.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing unnamed Israeli officials, reported on Monday that the meeting was "coordinated at the highest level" between the two countries.

"The meeting was coordinated at the highest levels in Libya and lasted almost two hours. The Libya prime minister sees Israel as a possible bridge to the West and the US administration," one official said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said he had met with his Libyan counterpart Najla Elmangoush for the first time in history in Rome last week.

He said the meeting explored the possibilities for cooperation and relations between the two countries and the preservation of the heritage of Libyan Jews.

But the Libyan Foreign Ministry said the meeting was “informal” and “impromptu” and it did not involve any discussion, agreement or consultation.

The meeting took place with the knowledge of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, they said.

Wave of anger

On Sunday evening, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced in an official statement that Cohen and Elmangoush met and that it was the first-ever diplomatic initiative between the two countries.