Ankara and Riyadh will implement a "robust plan" to increase bilateral trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat has said after meeting Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef.

"We will implement a robust plan to enhance mutual trade between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye, particularly increasing reciprocal investments in the manufacturing sector," Bolat said Monday on X, formerly Twitter, after the meeting in the Turkish capital.

"In this context, we will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in export strategies and sectoral partnerships in the coming days."

Built upon Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Jeddah last month, Bolat said this "collaboration will continue to work towards our companies getting a larger share in projects in Saudi Arabia, in line with Saudi Arabia's National Industrial and Mining Strategy and the Saudi Vision 2030."