WORLD
2 MIN READ
Greece struggles to contain Europe's deadliest summer fire for 10th day
The European Union-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service says the Evros blaze has burned more than 77,000 hectares of land, making it one of the biggest on European soil in years.
Greece struggles to contain Europe's deadliest summer fire for 10th day
Scores of people have had to flee their homes across Greece. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
August 28, 2023

Hundreds of Greek firefighters have been battling a huge blaze that has killed at least 20 people over the past ten days, Europe's deadliest wildfire so far this summer as record-setting heatwaves unleash blazes across the continent.

"It is the definition of what we call a megafire," Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told a regular briefing on Monday.

The fire which began near the city of Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac) has raged uncontrolled in northeastern Greece's Evros region, turbocharged by near-gale force winds and high temperatures. All but one of the victims killed so far were irregular migrants hiding in the forest.

The European Union-backed Copernicus Climate Change Service said the Evros blaze had burned more than 77,000 hectares of land, making it one of the biggest on European soil in years.

Marinakis said the country's Climate Crisis and Civil Protection minister and other senior government ministers had visited the area to assess the damage.

RECOMMENDED

Lawmakers were expected to discuss the impact of the devastating fires and state preparedness in parliament on Thursday.

A wildfire on the outskirts of Athens which began last Tuesday had abated, the fire brigade said.

Scores of people have had to flee their homes across Greece as hundreds of wildfires erupted across the country in the second major fire outbreak of this summer.

In July, some 20,000 foreign tourists were evacuated from the island of Rhodes where a wildfire burned resorts and hotels.

RelatedGreece finds 18 burnt bodies of 'migrants' as wildfires continue to rage
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report