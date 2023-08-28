WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia's Putin won't visit India for G20 summit next month
Russian President Putin tells Indian Prime Minister Modi in a phone call that Moscow would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Russia's Putin won't visit India for G20 summit next month
Modi and Putin both took part in the BRICS summit in South Africa last week, though the Russian leader attended only via video link. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
August 28, 2023

Russia will be represented by its foreign minister at the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Vladimir Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call where the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties.

The two leaders also spoke on Monday about the planned expansion of the BRICS group of emerging economies - comprising India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa - as well as a summit of the G20 club of major economies that New Delhi will host next month.

Last week, Modi and Putin both took part in the BRICS summit in South Africa, though the Russian leader attended only via video link because of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

The Kremlin, which strongly denies the ICC allegations, has said Putin would also not attend the G20 gathering in India.

Putin told Modi Russia would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to a statement from the Indian government.

"While expressing an understanding for Russia's decision, PM thanked President Putin for Russia's consistent support to all initiatives under India's G20 Presidency," the Indian government said.

RECOMMENDED

A major buyer of Russian oil

Russia has sought to further strengthen already warm ties with India after its attack on Ukraine in February 2022 triggered sweeping Western sanctions on Moscow. India is a major buyer of Russian oil.

"Topical issues of Russian-Indian relations, which are progressively developing in the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership, were considered (in the call)," the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The positive dynamic s of trade and economic cooperation was affirmed," it added.

Both Russia and India launched lunar probes this month, but only the Indian one landed successfully on the moon while the Russian craft crashed.

RelatedIndia's PM Modi invites African Union to become G20 member
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals