The series of wars between the Mamluk Sultanate of Egypt and the Ottoman Empire of Turkey that took place between 1516 and 1517 CE ended with the comprehensive defeat of the Mamluks. But not only did the wars extend the Ottoman Empire across Asia Minor and Egypt, they ended up with the Ottomans gaining possession of treasures of historical value that, over time, conferred upon the latter moral preeminence in the Islamic world.

These were treasures held by the Mamluks in Cairo — possessions linked to Prophet Muhammad, other prophets, their companions and other revered figures of Islam.

Having invaded Asia Minor and proceeded to the borders of the Ottoman Empire in 1516, the Mamluk military faced a series of defeats at the hands of the Ottoman forces, leading to its loss in the Battle of Marj Dabiq near Aleppo. The subsequent year saw the Mamluk army's second attempt at resistance, known as the Battle of Ridaniyya, near Cairo, which also ended in defeat. As the 250-year-old Mamluk state crumbled, the Ottomans emerged as the new rulers of Egypt.

Blessed by the River Nile's fertile lands and valued for its strategic importance, Egypt offered the Ottomans a valuable asset. But it was the possessions linked to Prophet Muhammad that had been curated by his companions and their subsequent generations, that proved to be the icing on the cake for the Ottomans. Previously safeguarded by the Mamluks, which they had inherited from the Abbasids, possession of these sacred relics gave the Ottoman Empire unparalleled heft in the Muslim world.

The Abbasid Dynasty, established in 750, met its end in 1258 when Baghdad was sacked by the Mongol commander Hulagu. Fleeing the occupation, members of the Abbasid dynasty brought these sacred belongings to Egypt, where they found a secure refuge under Mamluk rule. However, as Egypt transitioned to Ottoman rule, the Ottomans became the new custodians of these cherished relics.

A designated space was set aside within the Ottoman palace, Topkapi, in Istanbul, to accommodate these revered artefacts. Historian Ali Gozeller explains to TRT World, "The sacred relics at Topkapi Palace have been carefully preserved, bringing together items associated with profound religious reverence for Prophet Muhammad, his family, companions and other prominent figures in Islam."

In the early 16th century, the sacred artefacts transported from Egypt comprised just a fraction of what is currently exhibited at Topkapi Palace. Many of these items, initially brought from Egypt by Sultan Selim I, grew in number over time through acquisitions by different state officials. Moreover, in the 20th century, as Turkish troops withdrew from the Hejaz, hundreds of sacred relics were transported to Istanbul to safeguard them from British possession or potential looting.

What do the sacred relics include?