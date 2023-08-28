German police have recorded 258 anti-Muslim crimes in the first half of 2023, according to figures by the parliament.

The German Interior Ministry released the figures on Monday in response to a parliamentary question by the opposition Left Party.

According to the information provided by the ministry, the cases included hate crimes, threatening letters, verbal and physical assaults, vandalism or property damage.

More than a dozen mosques were attacked between January and June, and dozens of Muslims were physically assaulted or verbally harassed on the street or in public places. Seventeen people were injured in these attacks.

Some 124 of these cases were reported between January and March this year, and 134 others were registered between April and June.

While criminal investigations were opened against several suspects, no arrests have been made so far, Interior Ministry officials have said.