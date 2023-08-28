President Joe Biden and top White House officials have spoken out forcefully against white supremacy, asking Americans to unite against hatred in the wake of what authorities describe as a racially-motivated killing of three Black people in Florida over the weekend.

"We can't let hate prevail. It's on the rise," Biden said on Monday in the White House's East room, speaking to civil rights leaders including the family of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., gathered for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

A 21-year old white gunman shot and killed three Black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. The shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local sheriff T. K. Waters has said the shooting was racially motivated. Authorities say the shooter left behind several manifestos for media, his parents and law enforcement detailing his hatred for Black people.

Hate crimes in the US surged nearly 12 percent in 2021, the latest data available, the FBI said in March, with the majority fueled by racial or ethnic bias.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in the East Room, warned that "there are those who are intentionally trying to divide us as a nation." Americans have "a duty not to let factions sever our unity," she said.

No place for white supremacy