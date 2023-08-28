Airline passengers have been cautioned about potential extended flight disruptions as a technical breakdown in the UK's air traffic control system left hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded.

Returning holidaymakers and those intending to depart from UK airports encountered flight cancellations and delays of up to 12 hours on Monday due to a widespread computer failure that affected both outgoing and incoming flights.

The technical breakdown in the country’s air traffic control system led to a holiday weekend filled with frustration as 500 flights were canceled and numerous others faced significant delays, according to British media.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it was dealing with the issue.

Huge inconvenience

"We are now working closely with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected as efficiently as possible. Our engineers will be carefully monitoring the system’s performance as we return to normal operations.