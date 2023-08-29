CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Eminem to Republican candidate: Don't use my music in presidential campaign
Republican Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience, has been rising in some opinion polls and has branded his rivals as "bought and paid for."
Eminem to Republican candidate: Don't use my music in presidential campaign
Ramaswamy's campaign told CNN it will comply with the request to stop using Eminem's music. / Photo: AP / AP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 29, 2023

US rapper Eminem has asked Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to not use his music during his presidential campaign, according to a letter disclosed on Monday.

In the letter dated August 23, which was reported first by the Daily Mail, BMI, a performing rights organisation, informed Ramaswamy's campaign at the rapper's request that it will no longer license Eminem's music for use by Ramaswamy's campaign.

"BMI has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical composition (the "Eminem Works") and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement," BMI says in the letter.

Ramaswamy's campaign told CNN it will comply with the request to stop using Eminem's music.

Dramatic moments

RECOMMENDED

Ramaswamy, a businessman with no political experience, has been rising in some opinion polls and has branded his rivals as "bought and paid for."

The 38-year-old tech entrepreneur was at the centre of many of last week's first Republican primary debate's most dramatic moments.

Ramaswamy, a fierce defender of former US President Donald Trump, faced plenty of incoming fire from his more experienced rivals, who appeared to view him as more of a threat than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been trailing Trump as a distant second for a long time in the Republican primary polls.

Trump, the overwhelming front runner in the primary contest, skipped the first debate last week. He gave an interview to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which was released on X, formerly called Twitter, at the same time as the Republican debate.

RelatedDespite his absence, Trump steals show as first Republican debate kicks off
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals