Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Russian shelling has killed a 45-year-old civilian man in the town of Kupiansk, local officials said, as Moscow's forces try to advance in northeastern Ukraine.

Some residents remain in the town, but regional authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation of civilians from near the Kupiansk front because of the difficult situation.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said the man killed was a guard at a meat processing plant that was hit in the latest shelling. The prosecutor general's office said a 67-year-old man had also been hurt during the shelling.

Kupiansk was home to about 27,000 people before the war and is a rail hub about 100 kilometres east of the regional capital, Kharkiv. Losing the town a second time would be a considerable blow to Kiev's battlefield momentum.

More updates 👇

1912 GMT — US announces $250M in new military aid for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $250 million military assistance package for Ukraine that includes equipment for clearing mines and obstacles.

The assistance will "help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression on the battlefield and protect its people," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Also included in the package are air defence missiles, artillery rounds, anti-armour missiles and more than three million rounds of small arms ammunition.

1553 GMT — French foreign minister reiterates continued support for Ukraine

The French foreign minister has reiterated Paris' continued support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia.

"This support will continue and intensify as long as needed to defeat the Russian aggression," Catherine Colonna said in a joint news conference with her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, on the sidelines of the Ambassadors' Conference in Paris.

The French minister stressed that this is needed not only to defend Ukraine but also to ensure the collective security and the international system that is "based on the law and not on the force."

1550 GMT — A memorial service has been held for Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin: his spokespeople

A private funeral has been held for Yevgeny Prigozhin, ending his tumultuous journey from St. Petersburg street thug to Kremlin-financed mercenary leader.

His spokespeople Tuesday the closed service came less than a week after he was killed in a plane crash, two months following his brief mutiny that challenged the authority of President Vladimir Putin.

"Those who wish to bid their farewell” to the 62-year-old mercenary leader should go to the Porokhovskoye cemetery in St. Petersburg, his hometown, according to a terse online statement by his press service.

1537GMT — Ukraine bids farewell to flying ace killed in collision

The cap of a Ukrainian fighter pilot known as "Juice" sat atop his flag-draped casket as mourners have gathered to pay homage to the 29-year-old considered legendary by the country's air force.

Andriy Pilshchykov died last week with two other pilots during a training flight over the northern Zhytomyr region, prompting tributes from across the country for not only his talents but efforts in pushing the West to provide Ukraine with F-16 jets.

"He wanted to fight bureaucracy, so that we could have American-style pilot training — no wasting time, just improving your skills," reserve Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Dovgal told AFP news agency.

(US soldiers) gave him the call sign Juice because he absolutely did not drink alcohol but only drank juice - Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Dovgal

1507 GMT — Russia upholds detention of former separatist commander

A Russian court has rejected an appeal by former separatist commander in Ukraine and nationalist blogger Igor Girkin to be freed from pre-trial detention in Moscow.

Girkin, a high-profile critic of the Kremlin's military strategy in Ukraine, was detained in July and remanded in custody on extremism charges. He faces up to five years in prison.

Speaking in Moscow City Court, Judge Yulia Komleva said that the earlier decision of a Moscow court to remand Girkin, 52, in custody would remain unchanged.

At the hearing, Girkin — better known by his alias Igor Strelkov — said he had no plans to flee.

1430 GMT — Ukraine foreign minister sees no fall in Western support

Ukraine does not fear any fall in Western war assistance, its foreign minister has said, dismissing a US poll showing declining public support and critical comments from some American conservatives.

"We are not feeling any fall in support from the (US) Congress, in the European parliament," Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in Paris during a press conference with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

"We see some people making statements in America and in Europe too that we should support Ukraine less. In the United States it's linked to the start of the electoral cycle," he said, adding that Ukraine would "overcome it. We will find a way through."

1348 GMT — Ukraine 'advancing' on southern front, children evacuated

Ukraine has said its forces pushed deeper into Russian defensive lines near the village of Robotyne, a day after claiming control over the village on the southern front.

Military spokesperson Andriy Kovalyov said Ukrainian forces were edging further in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims is part of Russia.

"Ukrainian forces had successes in the direction of Novodanylivka to Verbove," he told state media on Tuesday, naming two hamlets in the war-battered region.

He added that the troops were holding captured territory and attacking Russian artillery.

Kiev also ordered children to be evacuated from five settlements near the focus of their assault, as Russia claimed to have repelled Ukrainian forces.

1300GMT — Ukraine to evacuate children from five towns on south front

Kiev has ordered children to be evacuated from five towns near the frontline in southern Ukraine, citing an uptick in attacks as its forces claim territorial gains nearby.

"Due to the difficult security situation and enemy shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying persons will be forcibly evacuated" from the villages in the Zaporizhzhia region, the ministry responsible for reintegrating Russian-occupied territories announced on social media.

1209 GMT — Ukraine says Russia returned bodies of 84 soldiers

Ukrainian authorities have said that Russia handed over the bodies of 84 Ukrainian soldiers.

"The bodies of servicemen who gave their lives for Ukraine were handed over. Today, the bodies of 84 defenders were returned to their families,” Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko said in a statement on Telegram.

Kotenko said that the returning of the bodies from regions under Russian control took place with the help of government agencies, including the Reintegration Ministry, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Central Security Service of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The process of returning the bodies of dead Ukrainian soldiers continues. It takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention," he added.