A judge has set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington, charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election, rejecting a defence request to push back the case by years.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan rebuffed claims by Trump's attorneys that an April 2026 trial date was necessary to account for the huge volume of evidence they say they are reviewing and to prepare for what they contend is a novel and unprecedented prosecution.

But she agreed to postpone the trial slightly beyond the January 2024 date proposed by special counsel Jack Smith's prosecution team.

“The public has a right to a prompt and efficient resolution of this matter,” Chutkan said.

If the current date holds, it would represent a setback to Trump's efforts to push the case back until well after the 2024 presidential election, a contest in which he's the early front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Related Despite his absence, Trump steals show as first Republican debate kicks off

The day before Super Tuesday

The March 2024 date would also ensure a blockbuster trial in the nation's capital in the heat of the GOP presidential nominating calendar, forcing Trump to juggle campaign and courtroom appearances and coming the day before Super Tuesday — a crucial voting day when more than a dozen states will hold primaries and when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs.

"I want to note here that setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the de fendant’s personal or professional obligations,” Chutkan said.

Chutkan has so far appeared cool to Trump's efforts to delay the case but also concerned by social media comments he's made outside court.

This month, she warned Trump's legal team that there were limits on what he can say publicly about evidence in the investigation. She reiterated her intention on Monday for Trump to be “treated with no more or less deference than any defendant would be treated.”

The Washington case is one of four prosecutions Trump is facing. A March 4 trial would take place just weeks before a scheduled New York trial in a case charging him in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actress.

Meanwhile in Atlanta on Monday, where Trump and 18 others were charged with trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows argued to try to get the charges against him transferred from state court to federal court.