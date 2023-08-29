Guatemala's Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has suspended the political party of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo while also affirming his victory in the August 20 vote, a resolution from the body said.

The move is unlikely to impact Arevalo's swearing-in as president on January 14 but unless resolved it could limit his party's ability to preside over committees in Congress.

A TSE resolution on Monday said Arevalo's Movimiento Semilla, or Seed Movement, party had been provisionally suspended -- a move blasted by Arevalo as "illegal".

"There is a process of political persecution" weaponising the justice system "against the Movimiento Semilla and against our candidacy," he told a news conference.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old sociologist and former diplomat, had campaigned against government corruption by the political establishment, a message that resonated with voters seeking fresh faces in power.

Ahead of the vote, he accused authorities of political persecution, after prosecutors tried to suspend Semilla and ordered raids against his party offices.

After the first round of voting on June 25, Guatemalan judge Fredy Orellana, at the request of prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche -- both on a US list of "corrupt actors" -- ordered the electoral court to suspend Semilla amid an investigation into alleged anomalies in its registration as a party.

The court did not comply with the judge's order, saying a party could not be suspended in the middle of the election, which went to a run-off on August 20.