TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul records decade's highest visitor count with 1.87M tourists
Istanbul, the vibrant gem of Türkiye, achieves a remarkable feat by welcoming an astounding 1.87 million tourists in July, with Russians leading the way.
Istanbul records decade's highest visitor count with 1.87M tourists
Among foreign tourists visiting Istanbul in July, Russians took the first place with 185,636. /Photo: AA / AA
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
August 29, 2023

Türkiye’s metropolitan city, Istanbul, has welcomed 1.87 million tourists in July, the highest number in a decade.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Istanbul increased by 6 percent year-on-year in July, according to Istanbul Directorate of Culture and Tourism data.

Some 1.82 million visitors arrived in the city by air and 49,681 by sea.

Russians took first place among foreign tourists visiting Istanbul in July, with 185,636, followed by Germans with 135,568, and Saudis with 105,041.

RelatedTürkiye eyes $100B tourism revenue by 2028
RECOMMENDED

Tourists from other major countries include the US, Iran, France, UK, Iraq, Kuwait, and the Netherlands.

The Turkish metropolitan was also visited by 9.77 million foreign tourists in the first seven months of 2023, up by 15 percent on a yearly basis.

One out of every three foreign tourists visiting Türkiye came to Istanbul in the first seven-month period.

RelatedSailing down the Istanbul Strait: Türkiye's cruise tourism on the rise
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals