Türkiye’s metropolitan city, Istanbul, has welcomed 1.87 million tourists in July, the highest number in a decade.

The number of foreign tourists visiting Istanbul increased by 6 percent year-on-year in July, according to Istanbul Directorate of Culture and Tourism data.

Some 1.82 million visitors arrived in the city by air and 49,681 by sea.

Russians took first place among foreign tourists visiting Istanbul in July, with 185,636, followed by Germans with 135,568, and Saudis with 105,041.