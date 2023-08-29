Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has received a senior UN official, who is paying a three-day visit to the island amid a dispute over a road construction.

Tatar and Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, met on Monday in the capital Lefkosa for talks, which lasted one and a half hours at the presidential building.

Colin Stewart, the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, and Ergun Olgun, the Turkish Cypriot president's special representative, also attended the meeting.

Jenca's visit came after UN peacekeepers on August 18 intervened in road construction work to link the Turkish Cypriot village of Pile in the buffer zone with the rest of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Tatar said he informed Jenca that the "Pile-Yigitler road construction plan is a humanitarian project and was born out of necessity."

Tatar told Jenca that UN peacekeepers' move to prevent the construction of a "humanitarian" road connecting the Pile and Yigitler villages is "unacceptable."