TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
TRNC president conveys objections to UN official over Pile-Yigitler road
Turkish Cypriot President meets with UN senior official amidst escalating tensions over a disputed road construction, further fueled by UN peacekeepers' intervention.
TRNC president conveys objections to UN official over Pile-Yigitler road
As a guarantor, the UN peacekeeping force has been carrying out its mission on the island of Cyprus for around 60 years. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
August 29, 2023

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has received a senior UN official, who is paying a three-day visit to the island amid a dispute over a road construction.

Tatar and Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, met on Monday in the capital Lefkosa for talks, which lasted one and a half hours at the presidential building.

Colin Stewart, the head of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus, and Ergun Olgun, the Turkish Cypriot president's special representative, also attended the meeting.

Jenca's visit came after UN peacekeepers on August 18 intervened in road construction work to link the Turkish Cypriot village of Pile in the buffer zone with the rest of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Speaking to reporters following the meeting, Tatar said he informed Jenca that the "Pile-Yigitler road construction plan is a humanitarian project and was born out of necessity."

Tatar told Jenca that UN peacekeepers' move to prevent the construction of a "humanitarian" road connecting the Pile and Yigitler villages is "unacceptable."

RECOMMENDED

The UN official, for his part, told reporters: "We hope that there will be common ground in the future for the resumption of peace talks that benefit the entire people."

Jenca, who will be in Cyprus between August 27 and 29, held a separate meeting with the Greek Cypriot Administration's leader Nikos Christodoulides early on Monday.

The road expansion is strategically important for residents as it will give them more options to reach Pile, where Turks and Greeks live together.

Residents of Pile will be able to travel shorter distances and will not have to pass through British bases when crossing to the Turkish side when the 11.6-kilometre construction and repair work ends.

The first 7.5 km of the road will pass through the village of Yigitler, and the second 4.1 km will pass through Pile.

The Greek Cypriot administration and the UN, however, oppose to the project.

RelatedPile-Yigitler road back on track in Cyprus, after obstruction by UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals