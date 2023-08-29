India's Supreme Court has asked the federal government to indicate if there is a time frame to restore the status of Jammu and Kashmir as a full-fledged state.

The remarks by the top court came as it heard petitions challenging legislation that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood and special status on August 5, 2019.

"...We are conscious of the fact that these are matters of national security... the preservation of nation itself is the overriding concern. But without putting you in a bind, you (solicitor general) and AG (attorney general) may seek instructions on the highest level - is there some time frame in view?" Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked on Tuesday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to the 2019 Indian government statement in parliament stating the "Union territory (of Jammu and Kashmir) is not the permanent feature".

Mehta also told the bench on Tuesday after the lunch break: "The instructions are that UT (union territory) is not a permanent feature. But, I will make a positive statement the day after tomorrow...."

India repealed the special status of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, stripping it of its flag and legislature. Before August 5 2019, Jammu and Kashmir had its own constitution, flag, and two-house assembly that could make its own laws.