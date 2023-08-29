Algeria is proposing an initiative to resolve the political crisis in neighbouring Niger with a six-month transition period led by a civilian, Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf has said.

Attaf, who recently toured West African states, said on Tuesday that "most of the countries we have talked to are against military intervention to end the crisis".

The top diplomat said the transitional period would be led by a civilian.

Attaf said the six-point Algerian initiative is a "summary of consultations and contacts that took place since the first day of the military coup in Niger."

He, however, did not provide any further details about the content of the initiative.

West African army chiefs from the regional ECOWAS bloc met in Ghana last week to discuss possible military intervention in Niger after members of its presidential guard seized power last month and established a junta.