An international law enforcement operation has taken down the notorious "Qakbot" malware platform used extensively by cybercriminals in a variety of financial crimes.

The US Department of Justice said on Tuesday that the operation, nicknamed Duck Hunt, involved the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, Romania and Latvia.

US attorney Martin Estrada said the move against Qakbot was the most significant technological and financial operation ever led by the department against a botnet.

The term botnet is used to refer to an interconnected network of infected computers that hackers use to spread viruses.

"Together we have taken down Qakbot and saved countless victims from future attacks," he told a news conference.

Estrada said Qakbot malware had infected more than 700,000 victim computers, facilitated ransomware deployments, and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage to businesses, healthcare providers, and government agencies.

As part of the operation, agencies seized 52 servers in the United States and abroad.

$58M in ransoms paid by victims