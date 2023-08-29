WORLD
NYC allows Islamic call to prayer on Fridays, Ramadan
Under the new guidance, a mosque or masjid can broadcast adhan in New York every Friday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm as well as before the fast-breaking meal of iftar every evening during the fasting month of Ramadan.
Leaders from the Muslim community express gratitude to the New York  mayor and other officials. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
August 29, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams has announced that New York City will permit the adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, to be broadcast at designated times every Friday and during the holy month of Ramadan.

"For too long, there has been confusion about which communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer," Adams said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramadan without a permit necessary," he said.

At the news conference attended by representatives from various mosque associations and Muslim foundations, Adams said: "You are free to practice your faith in New York City because, under the law, we are all entitled to equal treatment. Our administration takes great pride in achieving this accomplishment."

Under the new guidance, a mosque or masjid can broadcast adhan every Friday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm as well as before the fast-breaking meal of iftar every evening during the fasting month of Ramadan.

Leaders from the Muslim community expressed gratitude to the mayor and other officials. As the meeting concluded, the adhan was recited from the podium, accompanied by an explanation in English.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
