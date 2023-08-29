Hurricane Idalia has barreled towards the west coast of Florida, triggering mass evacuation orders and flood alerts as authorities warned the storm could strengthen to "extremely dangerous" levels before landfall.

The US National Hurricane Center [NHC] said on Tuesday Idalia, a Category 1 storm with winds of 140 kilometres per hour, was churning off Florida's southwest shore, bringing tropical storm conditions to western Cuba and flooding in Havana.

Warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico are expected to turbocharge Idalia into an "extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday," the NHC said, warning of "storm surge inundation of 10 to 15 feet" in coastal areas.

"Very few people can survive being in the path of a major storm surge, and this storm will be deadly if we don't get out of harm's way and take it seriously," said Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Deanne Criswell.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged those in the evacuation areas along the Gulf Coast to go "now."

"You don't have to go hundreds of miles," he told a news conference, urging coastal residents in the 23 counties under evacuation orders so far to get to shelters or hotels that were out of the danger zones.

Almost 150 people were killed last year when Hurricane Ian slammed Florida's west coast as a devastating Category 4 storm, bringing storm surges and heavy winds that downed bridges, swept away buildings, and caused more than $100 billion worth of damage.

Idalia is expected to make landfall farther north along the coast, in the so-called Big Bend area — a vast marshy region which, unlike most other coastal areas around Florida, does not have barrier islands.

"We've not really had a hurricane strike this area for a long, long time," DeSantis told reporters.

"You are going to see a lot of debris — there's a lot of trees along that track," added the governor, who has suspended his presidential campaign to handle the crisis.

The NHC said in its latest advisory that forecasts were increasingly confident Idalia would "reach the coast of Florida adjacent to Apalachee Bay Wednesday morning."