WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt announces direct flight to Port Sudan as Burhan concludes Cairo tour
EgyptAir will operate its first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan on September 1 after Khartoum authorities reopened airspace in eastern sector of the North African country.
Egypt announces direct flight to Port Sudan as Burhan concludes Cairo tour
After Egypt, speculation has mounted that Burhan will next travel to Saudi Arabia, which has positioned itself as a mediator also "in opposition to the UAE's plan" to back the RSF. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 29, 2023

Egyptian national carrier EgyptAir has announced it will operate its first direct flight from Cairo to Port Sudan starting September 1, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Ministry said.

The decision comes late on Tuesday after Sudanese authorities reopened the airspace in the eastern sector of the country, after closing the entire airspace since April 15 after war broke out.

Since then, humanitarian and evacuation flights have operated out of Port Sudan airport on the Red Sea coast.

Meanwhile, Sudan's army chief, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, returned home after visiting Egypt on his first trip abroad since the outbreak of war in April, with the latest violence killing dozens of civilians in battle-scarred Darfur.

While there, he said his forces faced "rebel groups who have committed war crimes in their attempt to seize power".

Speaking to Egyptian media, Burhan said Sudan's military is "committed to ending the war" and "does not seek to continue ruling" the country.

"We seek free, fair elections where the Sudanese people can decide what they want."

In their meeting, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi's office said he had "reaffirmed Egypt's firm position in standing by Sudan and supporting its security, stability and territorial integrity".

RelatedDeadly violence grips Darfur as Sudan's Burhan visits Egypt
RECOMMENDED

Violence in Darfur

According to medics and witnesses, fighting between the army and paramilitary forces, Rapid Support Forces [RSF], killed at least 39 civilians in Nyala, the South Darfur state capital.

"Five entire families were killed in a single day," said Gouja Ahmed, a rights activist originally from the city.

Since August 11, more than 50,000 people have fled Nyala due to the violence, the United Nations says.

After Egypt, speculation has mounted that Burhan will next travel to Saudi Arabia, which has positioned itself as a mediator also "in opposition to the UAE's plan" to back the RSF, said Magdi el Gizouli, a researcher with the Rift Valley Institute.

The United Nations says more than 4.6 million people have been uprooted by the fighting, fleeing inside Sudan as well as to neighbouring countries.

RelatedSudan army chief heads to Egypt on first trip abroad since conflict
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks