Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued an order mandating that his office approve all secret diplomatic meetings in advance, his spokesperson said, as officials scrambled to contain the growing diplomatic firestorm over Israel's disclosure that its top diplomat had met with his Libyan Foreign Minister.

Netanyahu sent the directive on Tuesday to all government ministries, requesting they receive approval from his office before conducting any covert political talks.

The order also asked that Netanyahu personally approve the publication of news concerning such sensitive meetings.

A Netanyahu aide, Topaz Luk, said Netanyahu issued the order in response to the fallout from the Libya scandal.

It was not known if Netanyahu knew about Foreign Minister Eli Cohen's meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush ahead of time.

The exposure of the first-ever known encounter between Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers ignited angry street protests in several Libyan cities and sent Mangoush fleeing to Türkiye for fear of her safety.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said he was temporarily suspending Mangoush from her position over the reported meeting.

Backlash

Israel's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday that Cohen met Mangoush in Rome last week in what it hailed as a "historic" step toward the normalisation of ties with Libya.

Having established diplomatic ties with Gulf Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, during the Donald Trump administration, Netanyahu's government anxiously wants to do so with other Arab states — including Saudi Arabia — to change its status in its long-hostile neighbourhood and end its regional isolation.

But the backlash served as a glaring reminder that despite the warming ties between Israel and the Arab world, challenges remain as ordinary citizens in the region still oppose closer relations with Israel.

Within hours of the revelation, Mangoush was on a plane to Türkiye, Dbeibah announced her suspension, and Netanyahu's political opponents were seizing on the crisis to criticise the foreign minister and his lack of discretion.

A ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss behind-the-scenes diplomacy, said the ministry was forced to go public after an Israeli news site learned about the meeting.