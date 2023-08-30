Canada has detected its first case of coronavirus infection from the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of Omicron in a person in British Columbia who had not travelled outside the Pacific province, health officials said.

The individual is not hospitalised, and the detection of BA.2.86 virus has not changed the risk to people in British Columbia, the province's top doctor, Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"It was not unexpected for BA.2.86 to show up in Canada and the province," they said.

"Covid-19 continues to spread globally, and the virus continues to adapt."

They said there seems to be no increased severity with this strain of Covid, adding they will keep monitoring the data on the new variant.

"We urge all people in BC to continue to follow public health advice and to stay home when sick, wear masks when appropriate, follow respiratory etiquette, wash hands frequently, and, most importantly, stay up to date on your vaccinations," they said.