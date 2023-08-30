WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canada detects first case of new Covid variant
Health officials say there is no increased severity of BA.2.86 variant of Omicron, but will keep monitoring data on new variant.
Canada detects first case of new Covid variant
Canadian health authorities have noted an uptick in Covid infections in recent weeks, though virus activity remains relatively low. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
August 30, 2023

Canada has detected its first case of coronavirus infection from the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of Omicron in a person in British Columbia who had not travelled outside the Pacific province, health officials said.

The individual is not hospitalised, and the detection of BA.2.86 virus has not changed the risk to people in British Columbia, the province's top doctor, Bonnie Henry, and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"It was not unexpected for BA.2.86 to show up in Canada and the province," they said.

"Covid-19 continues to spread globally, and the virus continues to adapt."

They said there seems to be no increased severity with this strain of Covid, adding they will keep monitoring the data on the new variant.

"We urge all people in BC to continue to follow public health advice and to stay home when sick, wear masks when appropriate, follow respiratory etiquette, wash hands frequently, and, most importantly, stay up to date on your vaccinations," they said.

RelatedTop US health agency says tracking highly mutated variant of Covid virus
RECOMMENDED

New capable variant

The BA.2.86 lineage, first detected in Denmark last month, carries more than 35 mutations in key portions of the virus compared with XBB.1.5, the dominant variant through most of 2023.

The United States, Switzerland and Israel have also recorded cases of the new variant.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week the BA.2.86 variant may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had Covid-19 or who have received preventive vaccines.

Scientists have said that while it was important to monitor BA.2.86, it was unlikely to cause a devastating wave of severe disease and death, given immune defences built up worldwide from vaccination and prior infection.

Canadian health authorities have noted an uptick in Covid infections in recent weeks, though virus activity remains relatively low, Health Canada said in a weekly update earlier on Tuesday.

RelatedExperts ask Britons to mask up again as worries grow over new Covid variant
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks