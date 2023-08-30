Senior US diplomat Victoria Nuland has spoken with Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed the importance of "timely, free and fair elections" in the South Asian nation, the US State Department said.

"Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the importance of timely, free and fair elections in a manner consistent with Pakistan's laws and constitution," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement also said they both discussed "broadening and deepening the US-Pakistan partnership on issues of mutual concern, including Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and continued engagement with the IMF."

Pakistani politics has been in a crisis for over a year, with former prime minister Imran Khan — who was ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence last year — being at the centre of it.

Khan blamed the United States and Pakistan's military for his ousting.

Both Washington and the military have denied his claims.

The State Department statement on the call between Nuland and Jilani made no mention of Khan.

A Pakistani high court on Tuesday suspended Khans sentence on corruption charges, but he will remain behind bars as a judge had already ordered his detention in another case.

The conviction of Khan, who remains Pakistan's most popular leader according to opinion polls, has also barred him from contesting elections for five years.