Ground penetrating radar has unearthed 93 potential children’s graves, including 14 that could hold remains of infants, at the former Beauval Indian Residential School in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan.

"This is not a final number. It breaks my heart that there are likely more," the English River First Nation chief Jenny Wolverine said during a news conference on Tuesday in Saskatoon as reported by CTV News.​​​​​​​

Since 2021, communities across the country have recorded more than 1,300 unmarked graves near religious educational institutions, which took in Indigenous children for more than a century as part of a Canadian policy of forced assimilation.

The Indigenous band began the search two years ago in August 2021. Wolverine said the search was based on historical stories communicated through time.

"We were not sure what to expect and what we would find. But we did know the stories that were shared over generations about the treatment of the students and those students who never returned home," she said.

Wolverine said the finding of possible gravesites marks the beginning of a “long and difficult journey.”

Between the late 19th century and the mid-1990s, some 150,000 Indigenous children were forced into 139 residential schools across Canada, where they were cut off from their family, language and culture.

This dark page in Canadian history was recently thrust back into the spotlight after the discovery in the spring of 2021 of the first child graves associated with a school, sparking a reckoning over the country's colonial history.

Managed by the Catholic Church and the Canadian government, the schools had an explicit objective to "kill the Indian" in the heart of the child.