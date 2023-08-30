Eleven airline passengers and crew were hospitalised following severe turbulence on a Delta flight from Milan to Atlanta, the US-based airline said.

"Delta Care Team members are mobilising to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday," a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries."

Major Hurricane Idalia is currently whipping up fierce winds off the US Gulf Coast and forecast to make landfall in Florida early Wednesday, and another storm, Hurricane Franklin, is swirling in the Atlantic.