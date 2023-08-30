India is protesting a new Chinese map that lays claim to India’s territory ahead of next week's Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, a foreign ministry official said, exacerbating tensions during a three-year military standoff between the two nations.

The timing of the protest is key, as Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend the summit of industrialised and developing countries.

"We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said India also formally lodged the objection through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 “standard map” of China that lays claim to India’s territory.

The version of the Chinese map published on the website of the Ministry of Natural Resources clearly shows Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau, over which the two sides have feuded, included within Chinese borders, along with Aksai Chin in the western section which China controls but India still claims.

Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Subhramanyam also dismissed China’s claim in a television interview.

“Making absurd claims on India’s territory does not make it China’s territory,” Jaishankar said.

Related Xi, Modi discuss border dispute on BRICS sidelines

China recently refused to put visas in the passports of officials from Arunachal Pradesh state in India's northeast, using a stapled-in certificate instead.