WORLD
3 MIN READ
Transcript: Gabon military announcing 'end of regime'
A group of Gabonese officers and soldiers appeared on television Wednesday announcing they were "putting an end to the regime" and cancelling the results of a recent election.
Transcript: Gabon military announcing 'end of regime'
Election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term [Photo: AFP] / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2023

Here is a translation of the statement from French, which was read out by one of the officers on Gabon 24 television channel:

"Our beautiful country, Gabon, has always been a haven of peace.

"Today, the country is going through a serious institutional, political, economic and social crisis.

"We are therefore forced to admit that the organisation of the general elections of 26 August 2023 did not meet the conditions for a transparent, credible and inclusive ballot so much hoped for by the people of Gabon.

"Added to this is irresponsible and unpredictable governance, resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion, with the risk of leading the country into chaos.

"Today, 30 August 2023, we - the defence and security forces, gathered as the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions (CTRI) on behalf of the people of Gabon and as guarantors of the institutions' protection - have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.

"To this end, the general elections of 26 August 2023 and the truncated results are cancelled.

RECOMMENDED

"The borders are closed until further notice.

"All the institutions of the Republic are dissolved: the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, the Economic, Social and Environmental Council and the Gabonese Elections Centre.

"We call for calm and serenity from the public, the communities of sister countries settled in Gabon, and the Gabonese diaspora.

"We reaffirm our commitment to respecting Gabon's commitments to the national and international community.

"People of Gabon, we are finally on the road to happiness.

"May God and the spirits of our ancestors bless Gabon. Honour and loyalty to our homeland.

"Thank you."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks