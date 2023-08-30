A historic Hollywood strike robbed the Venice Film Festival of some of its usual glitz as it launched its 80th edition, but a raft of big-name -- and controversial -- directors are keeping the film world buzzing.

The world's longest-running film fest was due to start on Wednesday with "Challengers", a tennis romance with Zendaya.

But it was replaced at the last minute by an Italian war drama, "Comandante", due to the ongoing strike by Hollywood actors and writers -- primarily over pay and the threat of AI -- that has barred them from publicity work.

The rest of the line-up was largely unaffected and a string of Oscar hopefuls have pressed ahead with Venice premieres, albeit in the absence of acting talent to light up the red carpet.

Emma Stone will not be present for the highly anticipated "Poor Things", in which she plays a Frankenstein-like creature. Nor will Bradley Cooper, who directs and stars in "Maestro" about the legendary conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein.

US media have reported that Adam Driver will show up for "Ferrari". The biopic from director Michael Mann ("Heat") got an exemption from the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) because it was made outside the studio system.

Jessica Chastain is also expected for the premiere of "Memory" towards the end of the festival, according to Variety. It is her first outing since her Oscar-winning turn in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

Related Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike

All are competing for the top prize Golden Lion, to be awarded on September 9 by a jury led by Damien Chazelle, director of "La La Land".

Other attention-grabbing entries include Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla", about Elvis Presley's wife, and "The Killer" by David Fincher, who returns to the Lido two decades after "Fight Club" was famously booed at the festival only to become a cult hit in later years.