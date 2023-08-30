WORLD
3 MIN READ
Belgium bans asylum to single men to 'make space for women, families'
Brussels has long come under criticism for failing to provide enough shelter to the thousands of migrants seeking protection from persecution back home.
Belgium bans asylum to single men to 'make space for women, families'
Last December, Europe’s top human rights body urged Belgian authorities to provide better assistance to asylum-seekers. Photo: AP  / AP
By Anupam Bordoloi
August 30, 2023

The Belgian government has imposed a ban on providing shelter for single men seeking asylum, arguing its insufficient reception capacity should be freed for families, women and children first.

Aid organisations condemned the move as reneging on international commitments.

Belgium has long come under criticism for failing to provide enough shelter to the thousands of people who are seeking protection from persecution back home and long lines of tents along streets outside the main processing centre in Brussels have become a stain on Belgium's reputation.

On Wednesday, Asylum State Secretary Nicole de Moor said increasing pressure on asylum housing was expected over the coming months and she “absolutely wants to avoid that children will end up in the streets this winter.” Instead, single men will have to fend for themselves.

The move was met with scathing criticism from human rights organisations.

RelatedStitched lips: Why are migrants on hunger strike in Belgium?

“We thought we’d seen it all, but no. The Belgian government isn’t just sitting on human rights, it’s burying them by ‘suspending’ the reception of single male asylum-seekers,” said Philippe Hensmans, director of Amnesty International Belgium.

De Moor was complaining that the influx of asylum-seekers over the past two years in the nation of 11.5 million had filled the shelter centres to near capacity of 33,500.

RECOMMENDED

Last year, Belgium had nearly 37,000 applications for protection, the federal agency Fedasil said.

On top of the asylum-seekers, Belgium is also giving help to some 62,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled Russia’s war in their country.

Last year alone, labour courts convicted Fedasil over 5,000 times for failing to provide proper shelter.

Still, said de Moor, “our country has already done more than its share for a long time,” and called on some other EU nations to increase their effort instead.

Last December, Europe’s top human rights body already urged Belgian authorities to provide better assistance to asylum-seekers after hundreds of people slept on Brussels streets in freezing temperatures.

The Council of Europe’s commissioner for human rights said that a lack of available spots in reception facilities was damaging asylum-seekers’ rights to health and other basic needs.

RelatedAs Europe tightens its borders, migrants' health at risk - WHO
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks