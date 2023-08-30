Commemorating the 101st year of the Battle of Dumlupinar's victory that liberated the nation from World War I allied occupation, Turks have united in celebration of the Victory Day, a monumental triumph in the country's history.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, senior government and high-ranking military officials laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic. A minute of silence was followed by the Turkish National Anthem.

"Dear Ataturk, we are proud of reaching the 101 years of patrol of the great victory you describe as the immortal monument of the Turkish nation's idea of freedom and independence."

"Today, which is one of the turning points of our glorious history, we commemorate you, your comrades-in-arms, the honourable members of the Grand National Assembly and our Martyrs with mercy," Erdogan wrote in the memorial book at Anitkabir.

The Battle of Dumlupinar, which ended Greek occupation of Turkish land, was part of the Great Offensive launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on August 26, 1922, under the leadership of Ataturk and ended on September 18 that year.

Diving documentary producer and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan and his team, who specialise in underwater filming, dove into where a 45-ton Turkish Armed Forces tank sunk six years ago in the district of Kas in Antalya.

In commemoration of the August 30 Victory Day, Ceylan and his 12-member team unfurled an Ataturk poster and a Turkish flag on the 1960 model tank.

In Nevsehir, a Central Anatolian city that lies within the historic Cappadocia region, Turkish flags were hung by staff members on the baskets of hot air balloons prepared for flight.

Balloons carrying Turkish flags one after another rising into the sky created a colourful scene for tourists taking photographs among the fairy chimneys in the region.

In the district of Kandira in Kocaeli, a group of divers performed a "victory dive" with a Turkish flag and an Ataturk poster to commemorate the Victory Day.

In an event organised with the contributions of Kandira Municipality at Kerpe Beach, divers unfurled a Turkish flag measuring 10 meters in length along with an Ataturk poster.