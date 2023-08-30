WORLD
2 MIN READ
DPRK launches ballistic missile into sea as US, South Korea wrap up drills
The launch comes as South Korea and the United States prepare to wrap up 11 days of combined military drills, which Pyongyang has denounced.
DPRK launches ballistic missile into sea as US, South Korea wrap up drills
North Korea's ballistic missiles are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions that have imposed strict sanctions on the nuclear-armed country. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
August 30, 2023

North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile, hours after the United States separately deployed B-1B bombers for allied air drills.

Japan's defence ministry and also South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred on Wednesday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

The launch comes as South Korea and the United States prepare to wrap up 11 days of combined military drills, which Pyongyang has denounced.

The B-1B bombers conducted separate air drills with warplanes from South Korea and Japan earlier on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this week, North Korea’s state media said leader Kim Jong-un called for the military to be constantly ready for combat to thwart plans by its rivals to invade.

North Korea's ballistic missiles are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions that have imposed strict sanctions on the nuclear-armed country.

RelatedNorth Korea fires ballistic missiles leaving Japan, South Korea on edge
RelatedKim Jong-un fires North Korea's top general, orders war readiness
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks