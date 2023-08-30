Idalia has weakened to a tropical storm after roaring into Florida's Big Bend region as a powerful hurricane.

Idalia split trees in half, ripped roofs off hotels and turned small cars into boats on Wednesday before sweeping into Georgia as a still-powerful storm that flooded roadways and sent residents running for higher ground.

After coming ashore, Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 am as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 205 kph.

It had weakened to a tropical storm with winds of 113 kph by Wednesday afternoon.

As the eye moved inland, high winds shredded signs, blew off roofs, sent sheet metal flying and snapped tall trees.

But as of midday on Wednesday, there were no confirmed deaths in Florida, although fatal traffic accidents in two counties may end up being storm-related, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

Related Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as 'dangerous' Category 3 storm

Biden: Hurricane ‘still very dangerous’

President Joe Biden warned that Idalia was "still very dangerous" even though the storm had weakened.

"I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore," Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Just look around. Historic floods. I mean, historic floods. More intense droughts, extreme heat, significant wildfires have caused significant damage."