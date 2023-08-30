US President Joe Biden's administration has approved a military transfer to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing, or FMF, programme normally used for sovereign states, according to a notification sent to Congress.

The notification, which was seen by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday, informs congressional committees of the State Department's intention to obligate up to $80 million in FMF funds in support of Taiwan.

"FMF will be used to strengthen Taiwan's self-defense capabilities through joint and combined defense capability and enhanced maritime domain awareness and maritime security capability," the notification said.

The Taiwan notification was first reported by the Associated Press.

Representative Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was glad the administration was "finally" providing FMF to Taiwan.

"These weapons will not only help Taiwan and protect other democracies in the region, but also strengthen the US deterrence posture and ensure our national security from an increasingly aggressive CCP [Chinese Communist Party]," McCaul said in a statement.

Ire of Beijing