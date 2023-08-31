Israeli police have shot and killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy in occupied East Jerusalem's light-rail station, Israeli officials said, while a bomb in the occupied West Bank wounded four Israeli troops.

"A suspect armed with a knife committed a terrorist attack near Shivtei Israel light rail station in [East] Jerusalem," Israeli police alleged. "The suspect was neutralised on the spot," it said without elaborating.

It was unclear if the boy, identified as a resident of a Palestinian neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, was still armed when he was killed in what was described as a fast-moving incident.

In another incident, the Israeli army said a late-night explosion in Nablus wounded an Israeli military officer and three soldiers.

The soldiers were evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One was moderately wounded, and the rest suffered only light wounds.

The troops were escorting worshippers to Joseph's Tomb — a flashpoint shrine where some Jews claim the Prophet Joseph is buried.

The Israeli army said the blast struck when its forces were trying to clear the way for worshippers.