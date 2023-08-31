Thursday, August 31, 2023

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov "a set of concrete proposals" aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

"I believe we presented a proposal that could be the basis for a renewal, but a renewal that must be stable," Guterres told reporters, without elaborating on the details of the proposal.

"We cannot have a Black Sea initiative that moves from crisis to crisis, from suspension to suspension. We need to have something that works and that works to the benefit of everyone," he said.

1834 GMT — Fidan: New UN proposals could revive Black Sea grain deal

A new package of proposals prepared by the UN with Türkiye's contributions could revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Fidan said: "We think this is the appropriate ground for the revival" of the July 2022 deal.

He said Türkiye's efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal will continue, adding: "This agreement is extremely important both for world's food security, and the stability and peace in the Black Sea."

"Today, we held intensive consultations on both bilateral and regional issues. The revival of the Black Sea initiative was high on our agenda," Fidan noted, highlighting the sense of trust between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which he said played a crucial role in determining the direction of bilateral ties.

"We stressed the critical role of the (Black Sea) initiative for both global food security and stability in the Black Sea region," he added.

Fidan pointed to Moscow's demands for the uninterrupted export of Russian grain and fertiliser, noting that the need to meet them was reaffirmed.

1801 GMT — Russia destroys Ukrainian drone over Bryansk region -Defence Ministry

Russian anti-aircraft units destroyed a Ukrainian drone over Bryansk region in the south of the country, the Defence Ministry said on Telegram.

Bryansk region has been the target of several of Ukraine's recent attempts to launch drone strikes on Russian territory.

1557 GMT — Moscow stages local elections in occupied parts of Ukraine

Russian-backed authorities began holding regional elections in parts of Ukraine Russia claimed as its own last year, seeking to cement Moscow's authority in what it calls its "new territories" despite the ongoing conflict.

Russia does not fully control any of the four regions where the votes are being held - Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Along with Crimea - illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014 - they make up almost a fifth of Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials say the elections are also illegal and show why it is impossible to hold any peace talks with Moscow until Russia withdraws all its troops from Ukrainian territory.

1540 GMT — Turkish, Ukrainian infrastructure ministers hold videoconference

Abdulkadir Uraloglu and Oleksandr Kubrakov discussed the highways damaged during the Russia-Ukraine war and the reconstruction of transport infrastructure, according to a statement from the Turkish side.

Uraloglu reiterated Türkiye's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and re-plug the Black Sea grain deal. "It is important that Ukraine's ports on the Black Sea coast remain open to trade. We will continue to work on how to support this," he said.

1504 GMT — Reviving Ukraine grain deal 'critical' for food security: Türkiye

Türkiye's foreign minister said on a visit to Moscow that reviving a deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea was "critical" for food security.

"We underlined its critical role for global food security and stability in the Black Sea," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a joint media appearance with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Russia is ready to return to a deal permitting Ukraine to ship grain through the Black Sea as soon as concrete measures are taken to resolve all the problems with it, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Fidan and Lavrov met to discuss the revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Russia quit the year-old deal in July, complaining in particular that Western sanctions were impeding its own exports of food and fertilisers.

Türkiye is continuing its efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal, and has said that there is no alternative to the initiative.

1442 GMT — Moscow sees no sign of new guarantees on grain deal: Lavrov

Russia sees no sign it will receive the guarantees it requires before resuming a deal allowing Ukraine to ship its grain through the Black Sea, but can return to it "tomorrow" if Western promises to Moscow are fulfilled, Lavrov said.

Lavrov reiterated Russia's assertion that Western economic sanctions were hampering Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

He also said that a plan currently being discussed to supply one million tonnes of Russian grain to Türkiye at a discounted price would be on top of the grain supplies that Russia has promised to give some African countries free of charge.

1404 GMT — Britain's BAE Systems sets up Ukrainian entity

British defence company BAE Systems said it had established a local entity in Ukraine and signed deals with the Ukrainian government to help ramp up its supply of weapons and other equipment to the country.

1400 GMT — EU mulls subsidising Ukraine's grain exports

The European Union plans to subsidise the export of Ukrainian agricultural products to compensate for rising prices after Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal, an EU commissioner said.

EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said he is working on a proposal that would support the export of Ukrainian agricultural products that “needs to find the global markets, the global outlets” despite the rising costs of transit.

Wojciechowski also said the cost of transporting Ukrainian grain will grow after Moscow refused in July to extend the Black Sea grain deal and “Russia is trying to replace Ukraine on those markets.”

Under Wojciechowski’s plan, the EU would give an average subsidy of €30 ($33) per ton for Ukrainian products which “would be viable and cost-effective for potential buyers and purchases from outside Europe.”

1259 GMT — Zelenskyy: Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country has developed a weapon that hit a target 700 kilometers (400 miles) away, in an apparent reference to the previous day’s strike on an airport in western Russia.

Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel the weapon was produced by Ukraine’s Ministry of Strategic Industries but gave no other details.

1223GMT — Ukraine reports some battlefield 'successes' in the south, east

Ukrainian troops have secured some new "successes" in the south and east as they try to push forward their counteroffensive against Russian forces, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said.