President Joe Biden urged Congress on Wednesday to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act as the US marked the second anniversary of the ending of the Afghanistan war.

The legislation aims to grant Afghans who sought refuge in the US due to the 2021 troop withdrawal the opportunity to seek permanent legal residency.

"Just as they contributed to our mission in Afghanistan for twenty years, our Afghan allies are now making vast contributions across our nation," Biden said in a statement.

"And, just as they stood with us, I remain committed to standing with them—including urging Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act so we can provide a pathway to permanent legal status for our Afghan friends and neighbours," he added.