WORLD
2 MIN READ
Burkina Faso endorses troop deployment to Niger
What affects Niger’s security fundamentally affects the security of neighboring Burkina Faso, says defense minister.
Burkina Faso endorses troop deployment to Niger
The military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have declared their strong backing for the military administration in Niger. ​​​​​​​​[Photo: AFP] / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2023

Burkina Faso’s Cabinet has given the government the green light to send troops to help defend neighbouring Niger, where the military deposed President Mohamed Bazoum about a month ago.

A Cabinet statement late Wednesday said the government was allowed to deploy a military contingent to Niger “in line with our country's strategic commitments.”

“Without warmongering, it must be noted that this commitment is made to prevent and in the best interest of our fight against terrorism, a deep aspiration of the Burkinabe people,” said Defense Minister Colonel Maj. Kassoum Coulibaly.

“What affects Niger’s security fundamentally affects the security of Burkina Faso.”

RECOMMENDED

Last week, Niger’s military administration authorised troops from neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso to intercede on their side “in the event of aggression” following threats of military intervention by a West African bloc Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) force seeking to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger was plunged into turmoil on July 26 when General Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted Bazoum.

The military juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have declared their strong backing for the military administration in Niger. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links