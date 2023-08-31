Türkiye's economy has grown 3.8 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, better than the market forecast, according to data released by the country's statistical authority.

The country's gross domestic product at current prices surged 60.7 percent from last year to $271.5 billion (5.5 trillion Turkish liras) in the April-June period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

"We started to see the positive effects of the policies we implemented. We will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure the lasting effects of these impacts and to maintain stability" Türkiye's Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said.

Economists had expected that Türkiye's economy would grow 3.5 percent on an annual basis in the second quarter. The figure followed a downwardly revised 3.9 percent annual growth in the first quarter of 2023.

On a quarterly basis, the Turkish economy grew 3.5 percent in the three months to June, shifting from a 0.1 percent contraction in the previous period.

Second-strongest growth in OECD

Value added increased the most among the services – wholesale and retail trade, transport, storage, accommodation, and food service activities – constituting a gross domestic product of 6.4 percent year-on-year in April-June.

The figures increased by 6.2 percent in the construction sector and 1.2 percent in agriculture, but decreased by 2.6 percent in industry during the same period.